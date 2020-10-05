Provincial Governor of Afghanistan's Laghman province, Rahmatullah Yarmal, is slightly wounded after his convoy was targeted by a suicide car bomber.

At least 8 people, including four civilians were killed and 30 others left injured in the attack on Monday in Mihterlam, the provincial capital.

Tareq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that four civilians and four of Yarmal's bodyguards were killed.

The wounded included 28 civilians and two other guards.

Back-to-back targeted attacks

The attack comes a day after another car bomb targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan and killed 15 people and wounding nearly 40 others.

The explosion occurred at an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province, according to the governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

"The car bomb detonated at the entrance of the district headquarters building. Several armed attackers tried to enter the building after the attack but were killed by security forces," he said.