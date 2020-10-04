WORLD
5 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Belarus to support 'political prisoners'
Top opposition Telegram channel, Nexta, says authorities have opened more than 250 criminal cases against President Lukashenko's would-be rivals, activists, bloggers, and ordinary Belarusians.
Thousands rally in Belarus to support 'political prisoners'
Members of the Belarusian diaspora carry a giant former Belarus white-red-white flag on October 4, 2020 during a rally in Kiev, Ukraine, demanding freedom for jailed activists of the opposition. / AFP
October 4, 2020

Belarusians have taken to the streets in support of the ex-Soviet country's political prisoners and against the disputed election, with the latest weekend march coming after Brussels and Washington introduced sanctions against strongman Alexander Lukashenko. 

Belarusian police said on Sunday they used water cannon to disperse the demonstrators and made several detentions.

"Water cannons have been used in Minsk," Interior Ministry spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told AFP news agency.

"There are detentions," she added, without providing further details.

Ahead of the latest protest that began at 1100 GMT, the top opposition Telegram channel, Nexta Live, which has coordinated protesters and has more than two million subscribers, urged Belarusians to stage a march in support of "political prisoners."

Nexta said that authorities have opened more than 250 criminal cases against Lukashenko's would-be rivals, activists, bloggers and ordinary Belarusians.

"The authorities have taken these people hostage," it said. 

"We have not forgotten them and demand freedom for all political prisoners!"

READ MORE: Tens of thousands march against Lukashenko in Belarus, dozens detained

Dozens of 'political prisoners' 

The opposition movement calling for an end to Lukashenko's rule has kept up a wave of large-scale demonstrations since his controversial election win on August 9, with around 100,000 or more people taking to the streets every Sunday.

Russia has backed its longstanding ally Lukashenko, offering financial backing and promising military support if events turn against him.

According to the Viasna rights group, there are now 77 "political prisoners" in Belarus including opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was not allowed to run for president, and opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who ripped up her passport to prevent authorities from deporting her.

READ MORE: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya pushes for fresh Belarus elections in 2020

Also on the list is Belarusian-US strategist Vitali Shkliarov, who has worked on US Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign and advised the Russian opposition. 

He was arrested in late July as he arrived to see his elderly parents.

Sanctions 

Recommended

On Friday, the United States and the EU hit Belarus with long-awaited sanctions for rigging the vote and orchestrating the crackdown on protesters, targeting key officials – but not Lukashenko himself.

Minsk swiftly announced tit-for-tat "counter-sanctions" against the EU, although it was not clear what form these would take or what or who they would target.

Earlier this week Belarusian authorities withdrew the accreditation of all foreign journalists.

'Gesture of support'

Over the past weeks, the Interior Ministry has used water cannon, stun grenades, and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters and detained thousands of people, many of whom complained of torture and abuse in custody.

Several people have died in the crackdown.

After the blogger Tikhanovsky was jailed, his wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ran in his place and claimed victory over Lukashenko.

After taking shelter in EU member Lithuania, the 38-year-old political novice has been engaged in a diplomatic push to drum up support for the embattled Belarusian opposition.

READ MORE: Police detain hundreds as Belarusians hold 'people's inauguration' march

She has already met French President Emmanuel Macron and will travel to Germany for a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

'Begin talks with Lukashenko'

Student Dmitry Demeshkevich, who planned to take to the streets on Sunday, said he was aware of the sanctions and Tikhanovskaya's upcoming talks with Merkel.

He said the sanctions were a gesture of support but "nothing more" as it was not clear if the Western punitive measures including travel bans would work.

"It's better to begin talks with Lukashenko over his exit," he said.

"Europe can be a mediator but it's us who should get him to quit."

Lukashenko, who has ruled ex-Soviet Belarus for 26 years, has accused Western countries and NATO of supporting protesters and trying to destabilise the country.

He put his military on high alert after the vote and Belarus this month will host war games with several other ex-Soviet countries including Russia in what is being touted as a show of force against NATO.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war