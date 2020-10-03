WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clinical trial of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine resumes in five countries
Global trials of the leading vaccine were put on hold last month after a British study participant fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder.
Clinical trial of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine resumes in five countries
Clinical trials on one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines were paused Tuesday after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness, September 9, 2020. / Reuters
October 3, 2020

Clinical trials of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's experimental Covid-19 vaccine has resumed in five countries almost a month after being put on hold due to an illness of a British volunteer, while discussions with US authorities continue.

Trials in Japan, UK, Brazil, South Africa and India resumed, but US trials remain paused as regulators widened their probe on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, the pharmaceutical giant stressed that safety of the participants was of "paramount importance" and that it was applying the highest standards of conduct in trials.

Global trials of the vaccine, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, were put on hold on September 6 after a study participant fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

READ MORE:AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial suspended after volunteer falls ill

Investigation of the halt

AstraZeneca has called the halt a standard review procedure, and a document posted online by Oxford university last month stated the illness may not have been associated with the vaccine.

Recommended

However, the incident has drawn focus on the safety of candidates being developed in the race for a successful vaccine against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than a million lives globally.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) broadened its investigation of the illness in the volunteer, and would look at data from earlier trials of similar vaccines developed by the same scientists.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca says it will know by year-end if its vaccine is safe to use

Sources had told Reuters that the data requested by the FDA for one of the most advanced Covid-19 vaccine candidates in development was expected this week.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines in the works

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war