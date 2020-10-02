European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions on dozens of senior officials in Belarus accused of falsifying presidential election results and leading a crackdown on peaceful protesters, after unblocking a veto against the move by one of the EU’s smallest member countries.

“We have decided today to implement the sanctions," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after chairing the summit in Brussels. “It’s very important to do what we decided a few weeks ago,” and to send a signal that “we are credible.”

After more than six weeks of diplomatic efforts, EU leaders finally persuaded Cyprus to drop its block on sanctions at a summit in Brussels, opening the way for some 40 members of President Alexander Lukashenko's government to be listed.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "is not on the current list. But we will follow the developments," Michel said.

The leader once dubbed Europe’s last dictator could be added to the list at a later date, should he refuse to enter into talks with the opposition, EU diplomats have said.

Minsk swiftly announced tit-for-tat "counter-sanctions" against the EU, though it was not clear what form these would take or what they would target.

"In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions," Belarus's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin also slammed the new EU sanctions.

"In general, we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

READ MORE: EU says Belarus' Lukashenko not legitimate as UK prepares sanctions

New election

The political row has tarnished the EU’s image.

It is also unusual in that all 27 EU member countries, including Cyprus, reject the result of the August 9 election that returned Lukashenko to power for a sixth term. They all want a new election and agree that sanctions should be slapped on several officials.

Ahead of the summit, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "It is bad that we cannot make it work."

Throughout Thursday evening, the leaders debated what approach to take in the EU’s increasingly tense ties with Turkey over its drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, its roles in the conflicts in Libya and Syria, and as a sometimes troublesome source of migrants trying to reach Europe.

READ MORE:FM Makei: Foreign sanctions and interference on Belarus would harm all