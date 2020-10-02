British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will "take stock" of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to "discuss next steps," officials have said.

The two leaders will meet online on Saturday, von der Leyen's spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter, for "stock-taking of negotiations and discussion of next steps".

Friday's announcement by both sides came as they were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on a rudimentary free trade agreement that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends December 31.

It also follows the EU's launching a legal case against the UK for undercutting their earlier divorce deal.

Little progress has been made on free-trade deal since the UK left the bloc at the end of January.

Both sides have acknowledged that time is running out if they are to achieve an agreement before the current Brexit transition period comes to an end at the end of the year.

Roadblocks

Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there is no agreement by the time of the next EU summit on October 15.

The EU sees a deadline at the end of the month, allowing for two months to get any deal through legislative approval.

Complicating the trade talks further are Britain’s plans to breach an international agreement it signed with the EU to regulate trade on the island of Ireland, where both sides have their only land border separating the UK's Northern Ireland from EU member Ireland.