Armenia must withdraw troops from the occupied Karabakh region in order to end days of fighting, Azerbaijan has said after Armenia announced it was ready to discuss a ceasefire.

"If Armenia wants to see an end of this escalation of the situation, the ball is in the court of Armenia," Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign affairs aide to the president of Azerbaijan, told reporters during an online press conference on Friday.

"Armenia must end its occupation" of Karabakh, he said. "Enough is enough."

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted on Sunday over a longstanding territorial dispute centering around Karabakh, with nearly 200 people dead.

The rival Caucasus nations have been locked in a bitter stalemate over Karabakh after it was occupied by Armenians in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Azerbaijani army freed strategic points in the western Agdhare province from Armenian occupation, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Azerbaijani army forced the Armenian army to withdraw from the Jabrayil-Fuzuli region, adding that some strategic hills in Aghdara's Madagiz region were also retaken.

Armenian authorities in occupied Karabakh reported 54 more military casualties on Friday, Russia's Interfax news agency said.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry claimed volunteers brought from Armenia to the occupied areas refused to fight, fearing the intensity of the conflict and heavy losses.

Another ministry statement said Armenian forces targeted the villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadaghali, and Safarli in the southwestern Agdam province.

Armenia carried out rocket attacks on Azerbaijani territories from the Gorus region, it said.

Six days of fighting

Border clashes first broke out last Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Monday, Azerbaijan declared partial military mobilisation amid the clashes.

Erdogan vows struggle until Karabakh is liberated

Also on Friday, Turkey's president vowed to continue the struggle for Azerbaijan's territory of occupied Karabakh until it is freed from Armenian occupation.