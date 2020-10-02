US stock futures and Asian shares have fallen after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lost 1.9 percent. Oil prices also slipped on Friday.

Trump tweeted news of his test results just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

'Incredible twist'

“To say this potentially could be a big deal is an understatement,” Rabobank said in a commentary. “Anyway, everything now takes a backseat to the latest incredible twist in this US election campaign.”

Trading in Asia was thin, with markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed. The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains, losing 0.8 percent to 22,999.75 after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading following an all-day outage due to a technical failure.

Reports that the Japanese government is preparing new stimulus measures to help the economy recover from a prolonged downturn worsened by the coronavirus pandemic provided only a temporary lift. Prices fell further after Trump's announcement.

READ MORE: Japan eyes stimulus plan worth over $929B to battle pandemic - Nikkei

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1 percent to 5,815.90. Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia also fell.

UK stops taking bets on US elections

Bookmakers in Britain suspended betting on the outcome of the US election on Friday.

Ladbrokes, Irish-based Paddy Power as well as online gambling exchange Betfair were among firms to halt all betting on the November 3 contest.

"We have temporarily taken the US election markets down as we await further updates - this is standard procedure and we wish Donald and Melania Trump well," a spokeswoman for Lad brokes said in a statement.

Betfair had put Democratic challenger Joe Biden's probability of winning at 60 percent on Wednesday after the first presidential debate. Biden's odds rose from 56 percent before the debate. Trump's fell to 40 percent.

Betting on politics is illegal in the United States but permitted and common in Britain.