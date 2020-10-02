It has been two years to the day since Saudi Arabian columnist Jamal Khashoggi seemingly vanished without a trace after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In an act that would make Houdini green with envy, the Saudi authorities claimed a week after his disappearance that, far from anything sinister being afoot, Khashoggi had simply departed the building through a back entrance and had gone on with the rest of his day.

According to the Saudis, there was nothing to be concerned about and he would eventually turn up.

Except we now all know what really happened – he was brutally murdered by a 15-man hit squad sent by senior Saudi officials, either on the orders of or on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS).

Khashoggi’s killers will not face justice

It was a kind of sick pantomime, with the Saudi authorities repeatedly changing their story. From claiming he was alive and well, to pretending he had been accidentally killed as he was held in a stranglehold during a fistfight in the consulate after Turkey kept revealing more evidence of malevolence on the part of the Saudi state, to the Saudi attorney-general finally confirming that his killing was premeditated.

The extent Riyadh was willing to go to insult the world’s intelligence over the fact that it had just murdered one of its own citizens and a writer who had simply disagreed with MBS’ vision for a new Saudi Arabia was and still is outrageous. They engaged in an elaborate if amateurish, cover-up.

Despite having a close ally like Donald Trump in the White House, even the CIA made it absolutely clear that they believed that MBS was complicit in the murder of the writer. Senator Lindsey Graham described the crown prince as a “wrecking ball” and that people would have to be “willfully blind” to ignore the fact that he was behind the brutal murder.

And brutal it was. To date, Khashoggi’s remains have not been found. According to the latest evidence, Turkish judicial indictments, and evidence from international bodies such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Khashoggi was subdued, suffocated, and then professionally dismembered by a forensics specialist. His remains were then either disposed of somewhere in Turkey or dissolved in a chemical bath, with Saudi operatives tampering with evidence and scrubbing the scene of the crime.

In June 2019, the UN’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, concluded in an investigation that “credible evidence” showed senior officials in the Saudi royal court were responsible and called for an investigation into the individual liability for the slaying of high-ranking royals, including MBS himself.

Once more determined to laugh in the face of all those trying to hold Riyadh to account, a ridiculous sham trial was set up to show that the authorities were serious in holding Khashoggi’s killers to account. Eleven men stood trial last December in Saudi Arabia, with the crown prosecutor dismissing charges against three of the men, issuing jail terms to three others, and ordering the death penalty for five others.

Back then, Callamard condemned the ruling as a “mockery” of justice and highlighted the fact that senior officials such as close MBS aide Saud al Qahtani and former deputy head of Saudi intelligence Ahmad al Asiri were completely let off the hook while foot soldiers were left to take the fall.