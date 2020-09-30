Armenia has shown that it remains “the greatest obstacle to peace and stability in the region,” the Turkish defence minister has said.

“We strongly condemn these attacks which constitute a clear violation of international law. The illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding regions has led to over one million internally displaced people in Azerbaijan," Hulusi Akar said, while addressing a webinar organised by a London-based think tank on Wednesday.

The event, 'Turkey in a Changing Global and Regional Security Environment' was held by the Centre for British-Turkish Understanding.

"In order to achieve peace and stability in the region, the Armenian occupation of these areas has to end. Turkey stands in solidarity with and will continue to support Azerbaijan as it protects its people and territorial integrity,” he added.

In the Aegean, Akar said: “The core of these disputes are the excessive and unilateral claims by Greece and Greek Cypriots, which violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.”

He pointed to Greece violating the de-militarized status of islands such as Meis/Kastellorizo. He said Greece was unique globally in unilaterally asserting huge territorial claims.

“Turkey has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean with a length of almost 2,000 kilometres,” Akar said. “However, Greece and the Greek Cypriots are trying to impose their own maritime boundary claims, thereby trying to confine Turkey strictly to her coasts.”

“Greece claims a continental shelf area of 40,000 square kilometres for the tiny island of Meis/Kastellorizo, which has an area of just 10 square kilometres,” he continued. “This island is about 600 km away from the Greek mainland. It is obvious that such claims are neither realistic nor fair.”

He said Turkey had no interest in violating any country’s legitimate rights and firmly underlined that Turkey is in favour of resolving all outstanding problems with Greece through international law, goodwill and negotiations.

He asked allies to apply objectivity and common sense when comparing Greek and Turkish claims in the region.

On Cyprus, Akar said: “The core problem is that the Greek Cypriot side still aims to reduce the Turkish Cypriots to the status of a minority in their own homeland.”

“A solution to the Cyprus issue is possible only by accepting the fact that the Turkish Cypriots are the co-owners of the island,” he said.

Akar said Turkey would support any solution that respected Turkish Cypriots' equal rights both politically and in terms of their entitlement to natural resources around the island. Concluding his talk, Akar said: “In resolving disputes we always prefer diplomacy, peaceful solutions and dialogue.”

UK-Turkey relations

Akar also talked about Turkey and the UK's special relationship, as well as Turkey’s positions on regional issues ranging from the burning conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ties between Turkey and the UK are “deep-rooted” and have a “historical background,” Akar said. Looking to the future, Akar said post-Brexit the UK would be a non-EU NATO ally, just like Turkey. “I believe that our bilateral relations and strategic partnership with the UK will align more than before on common risks and new collaborative opportunities,” he said.

State-on-state conventional warfare is on the wane, Akar said, but new “hybrid threats” are on the rise. These included artificial intelligence, nano-technology, and autonomous systems, he added.

Trans-national terrorism is also on the rise, with terrorists using social media to gain recruits, spread propaganda, and push fake news, the defense chief said. He described the “quantum age of computing” as “both a possible risk and also as an enormous opportunity.” Technology, he said, remains the proverbial “double-edged sword.”

NATO and EU

NATO was neither irrelevant nor “brain dead,” Akar insisted. Instead, the role of NATO is more vital than ever, and the alliance has “continued to successfully adapt and grow in the face of diverse and emerging threats."

"Turkey will continue to strongly support this adaptation as she has done in the past,” he said.