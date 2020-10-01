Facebook Inc has banned ads on its flagship website and Instagram photo and video sharing service that claim widespread voting fraud, suggest US election results would be invalid, or which attack any method of voting.

The company announced the new rules on Wednesday in a blog post, adding to earlier restrictions on premature claims of election victory.

US President Trump has been especially critical of mail-in ballots, and he cited a number of small unrelated incidents to argue that large scale voting fraud is already happening.

Facebook under pressure

Facebook has been under fire for refusing to fact-check political ads more broadly and for rampant organic misinformation.