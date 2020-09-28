Turkey nears the final stages of the novel coronavirus vaccine trials, Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister, Mustafa Varank, said on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Varank gave information about the Ministry's work against the virus by saying that it had started working to fight Covid-19 and its effect even before its arrival in the country.

Under the leadership of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), Varank said “both vaccine and drug development studies continue intensively, with the outstanding efforts of our scientists".

“We have started to reap the fruits of our studies.”

The minister also added that the local synthesis of the Favipiravir drug used in the treatment of Covid-19 was developed by its own scientists.

Human trials phase

The scientific committee has completed the animal trials phase in two vaccines, according to Varank, and they "want to start human trials after the necessary evaluation and the certification of the facilities for the pilot production of these vaccines.”

Varank also mentioned studies and research committed to achieving disease-preventing drugs, is being continuously and intensely carried out by Turkish scientists.

“I hope we will get important results regarding both the vaccine and the medicine in the coming period and we will share them with the public,” he added.