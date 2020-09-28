Imagine, for a moment, the global sense of relief at the long-awaited arrival of an effective Covid-19 vaccine, proven to stop the spread of lethal disease that passes from animals to people.

After so many lives lost and devastated, an affordable and accessible inoculation would finally offer protection and prevent suffering worldwide.

It doesn’t exist yet for Covid-19, and may not be universally available for some time, but even when it is, such a vaccine represents only the first step towards stamping out disease.

Take rabies, for example, which is one of the oldest zoonotic diseases in the world. A vaccine for dogs has existed for decades that prevents the spread of rabies to people, and together with other measures, this has saved an estimated three million lives a year.

Nevertheless, the disease continues to kill around 60,000 people a year because eliminating a disease is an incredibly complex challenge that only begins with the development of effective tools and technologies for prevention.

As the world moves closer towards a vaccine against Covid-19, the international community must both learn lessons from rabies elimination efforts and safeguard its hard-won progress to save lives.

Rabies control offers insights into some of the challenges facing the management of Covid-19 even with a vaccine, but at the same time, health authorities must also ensure that advances in tackling this disease do not regress.

The animal health sector has provided many of the tools needed to dramatically reduce the number of human deaths from zoonotic infections.

But to complete the last mile and reach those last outposts where rabies lingers – especially in the wake of the current pandemic – the human and animal health sectors must also unite behind these tools in the broader interests of public health.

Crucial to this is a renewed commitment to and investment in mass vaccination for dogs. Immunising at least 70 percent of the canine population offers the best hope of reducing the reservoir of potential rabies carriers to sufficiently break the chain of transmission.