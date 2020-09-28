Emirati poet and academic Dhabiya Khamis al Muhairi was banned by UAE authorities from leaving Dubai International Airport on a Cairo-bound flight on Saturday, apparently due to her opposition to the UAE’s recent normalisation deal with Israel.

“I am Emirati writer Dhabiya Khamis. I was banned from flying today due to an order from Abu Dhabi without being given a specific reason,” she wrote on social media.

“Most likely this is because of my publicly announced position against the Zionists and normalisation”.

She also expressed fears over her safety, stating: “I am fearful for my freedom and life from threats and arrest.”

The 62-year-old poet urged human rights organisations to intervene to hold Emirati authorities accountable for “any oppression, arrest, assassination or liquidation I am subjected to”.

Previously a diplomat for the Arab League, al Muhairi was expelled from her job in 2010 after an opinion piece she published in 2009 that criticised the League.

In 1987, she was arrested at her home and held in solitary confinement for months without charge or court proceedings over an article she wrote. She then left the UAE and lived abroad for 30 years.

Al Muhairi said the travel ban is reminiscent of her detention.

“It looks like we are returning to 87,” she tweeted.

The UAE signed a US-brokered normalisation deal with Israel on August 13, and Bahrain shortly followed with its own agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel earlier this month.