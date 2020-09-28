Mali's interim president Bah Ndaw has named former Malian Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as prime minister, opening the way for the country's neighbours to lift sanctions imposed after its August military coup.

A civilian premier was the precondition for ECOWAS to lift sanctions it imposed two days after the August 18 coup removing president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which the junta claims inflicted no casualties.

Ndaw himself is a former colonel and defence minister, and was sworn in before Mali's supreme court on Friday with military junta chief Assimi Goita as his deputy.

The junta has promised to return the country to civilian rule after a transition period lasting up to 18 months.

Members of Ouane's government will be unveiled on Tuesday, an officer from the junta told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The new PM, aged 64, served as foreign minister between 2004 and 2011 during Amadou Toumani Toure's presidency.

Since 2016 he has served as peace and security representative for the West African Monetary Union (WAMU).

Ouane is originally from Bidi in central Mali, the region most affected by rebellion attacks and inter-ethnic violence that have racked the country for years.

Before the coup, former president Keita had faced months of protests over his failure to end the violence or to drag the country out of a grinding economic and institutional crisis.