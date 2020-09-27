Masked police have dragged people into vans and fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds as tens of thousands marched for a seventh straight weekend to demand veteran Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko quit.

Protesters on Sunday chanted "impostor" and "Sveta is our president" as they marched through Minsk and other cities decked out in red-and-white opposition colours.

Police detained "around 200" people during rallies, an Interior Ministry spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told AFP news agency.

Chemodanova denied police used stun grenades but confirmed that members of law enforcement used "riot control" gear.

Condemnation to secret inauguration

Some dubbed the protest a "people's inauguration" of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko's main opponent who fled into exile after the August 9 election that Lukashenko's opponents say was blatantly rigged to hand Lukashenko a sixth term.

Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and was inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony held without any prior announcement, sparking more protests and condemnation from the European Union, the United States and Britain.

The European Union said on Thursday it does not recognise Lukashenko as president of Belarus because of large-scale protests by Belarusians who question the results of last month’s presidential election that Lukashenko claims he overwhelmingly won.

Opposition members and some poll workers in Belarus say the vote was rigged.