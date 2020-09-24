The UK government has pushed through a law that would shield the country’s soldiers from prosecution for murder or torture which occurred five years or more before an allegation is formally made.

The Overseas Operations Bill is being proposed as a necessary intervention to protect British troops from “vexatious” legal claims against their actions while deployed abroad.

The legislation would create a “triple lock" that includes a five-year statute of limitation against prosecutions for alleged offences, apart from rape or sexual violence.

Members of Parliament (MPs) debated the bill in the House of Commons on Wednesday and a majority of MPs voted it through to its next stage.

David Davis, a Conservative MP and former cabinet minister, said he was “deeply troubled by government plans to decriminalise torture by British personnel”.

Supporters of the bill are troubled that a number of former soldiers who are accused of the unlawful killing of Iraqi civilians following the 2003 Invasion have faced repeated criminal investigations that have dragged on for years.

Johnny Mercer, the minister for defence people and veterans, said the legislation would “put an end to lawfare” and help make the UK “the best place in the world to be a veteran”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has condemned what it calls unprincipled “lawfare” or the judicialisation of war, in which “opportunistic” human rights lawyers launch post-conflict litigation on behalf of individuals affected by the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland.

A ‘free pass’ for war crimes

A wide range of critics have raised concerns that the proposed measures in the bill would violate international law.