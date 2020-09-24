President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union has said.

The bloc said on Thursday his abrupt swearing-in a day earlier went directly against the will of the people.

EU's statement coincided with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's announcement that Britain is preparing sanctions on individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Belarus.

Raab said UK was working with the United States and Canada to hold President Alexander Lukashenko and his government to account.

Following the disputed August 9 election, the European Parliament had decided not to recognise the veteran leader from November, when his term as president was due to end.

"The so-called 'inauguration' ... and the new mandate claimed by Aleksander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy," the EU's 27 states said in a statement.

"This 'inauguration' directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus."

The EU, a large financial donor to Belarus, also said it was "reviewing its relations" with the country, meaning the bloc would seek to cut off direct funding to Lukashenko's government, channelling it to aid groups and hospitals instead.

