Turkey prevented over 150 terror attacks since the beginning of 2020
In an exclusive interview on a local broadcaster, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 26.8 tons of explosive material belonging to the terror group were seized during anti-terror operations.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaking to reporters announced a top commander of Daesh terrorist organization has been captured in Turkey, September 1 2020 / AA
September 23, 2020

Turkey has prevented 152 terrorist attacks by Daesh so far this year.

In an exclusive interview on a local broadcaster, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 26.8 tons of explosive material belonging to the terror group were seized during anti-terror operations.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

After the declaration, the country has been attacked by Daesh multiple times with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks.

A total of 315 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks. 

Istanbul's Ataturk Airport was one of the main sites in June 2016 when 35 people were killed and 100 were injured by four Daesh terrorists.

Another notable attack came on New Year's Eve 2017 when a Daesh terrorist went on a rampage killing 39 people and wounding 69 others at a popular Bosphorus nightclub, Reina.

On September 1, Turkey announced the capture and remand of Daesh’s so-called leader of Turkey. 

