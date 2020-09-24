President Donald Trump has once again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 presidential election.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said on Wednesday at a news conference, responding to a question.

“You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."

It is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy’s electoral process.

But he also declined four years ago to commit to honouring the election results if his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, won.

His current Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was asked about Trump’s comment after landing in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night.

“What country are we in?” Biden asked incredulously, adding: “I’m being facetious. Look, he says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say about it. But it doesn’t surprise me.”

READ MORE: The UAE-Israel deal, Christian Evangelicals, and the US election

Mail-in voting

Trump has been pressing a months long campaign against mail-in voting this November by tweeting and speaking out critically about the practice.

More states are encouraging mail-in voting to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president, who uses mail-in voting himself, has tried to distinguish between states that automatically send mail ballots to all registered voters and those, like Florida, that send them only to voters who request a mail ballot.

Trump has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud. The five states that routinely send mail ballots to all voters have seen no significant fraud.

Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest that if states got “rid of” the unsolicited mailing of ballots there would be no concern about fraud or peaceful transfers of power.