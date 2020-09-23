WORLD
Turkish men emerge as the most eligible bachelors for Russian women
Russian women have married 81 Turkish men just in Moscow since the beginning of the year, according to the capital's civil registry office.
English teacher Ferhat Mavilioğlu married with a Russian citizen Kristina Sushanskayha, whom she met in Russia, where he went as a tourist, with a wedding in Turkey according to Turkish traditions. / AA
September 23, 2020

Among the pool of foreigners, Turkish men have been in demand in Russia throughout this year. More than six thousand marriages between Russian women and foreigners have been registered in Moscow, according to the capital’s civil registry office, and Turkish men have emerged as the most eligible bachelors in the eyes of Russian women.  

At least 81 Turkish men have married Russian women in Moscow since the start of this year. They are followed by Nigeria (63), Vietnam (54), USA (47), England (42), Italy (41), Israel (40) and Germany (32). 

International weddings in Moscow have increased compared to last year, from 10 percent to 15.

“Since the beginning of 2020, more than 6 thousand marriages have been concluded with foreign citizens. Marriages with citizens of near and far abroad make up about 15 percent of the total. There are more grooms among foreign citizens than brides,” the report said.

According to the statement, foreign grooms hail from about 100 different countries, and women from 60 diverse countries have married Russian men, too. 

In the statement, which stated that 'Overseas Princes' come from roughly 100 different places, and foreign brides from 60 countries, the most frequent marriages are made to Turkish men.

The women who wanted to marry Muscovite men were listed as follows: Greece (66), Vietnam (50), Nigeria (15), Latvia (9), Estonia (9), Germany (8) and Cuba (8).

High number of tourist exchange

It's not just Turkish men who end up moving to Russia to achieve nuptial bliss. Russian women move to Turkey for the same reason. Despite a lack of data, it is expected that more than 200,000 Russian brides live in Turkey, mostly in tourist cities such as Antalya.

Since the early 1990s, the number of Russian tourists in Turkey has dramatically increased. In 2019, most incoming tourists, at least seven million people, were flying in from the country. The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya hosted over 5.5 million Russian tourists last year.

On the contrary, the number of Turkish tourists visiting Russia were below 100,000 in 2018.

