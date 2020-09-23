Nations around the world have been socially distancing from the United Nations for years prior to the global pandemic, and this year’s remotely televised assembly resulted in fewer carbon emissions, as world leaders stayed home.

“We are moving in a very dangerous direction,” the United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, said as he opened the UN’s 75th general assembly in a largely empty chamber.

As world leaders gathered virtually for this week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the event was overshadowed by the continuing deterioration of the international order.

This year, the summit was forced online as countries around the world - particularly the US where the summit is held - struggle to contain the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump took the opportunity to once again speak out against Beijing urging the UN to “hold China accountable for their actions."

“In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically, while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world,” said Trump in a pre-recorded address to the UN adding that “the Chinese government, and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

By openly going after a UN body and speaking indirectly to China with highly critical language, Trump is seeking to galvanise world opinion against Beijing.

In response, China's Premier Xi Jinping accused the US of attempting to be the “boss of the world,” and in a bid to garner support from the developing world, he urged the UN to become more representative.

The exchange of verbal barbs between the two superpowers has also laid bare the UN’s inability to mediate a de-escalation that threatens to split the world into rival camps.

As the global pandemic continues to cause economic havoc and humanitarian hardship, the UN’s intray of unresolved conflicts is growing.