Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke via telephone with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the first time since a diplomatic deal was signed between the two nations, according to Israeli and Bahraini local media.

The two men discussed the possible form of cooperation between the two countries with the Bahraini monarch telling Netanyahu the agreement will help enhance the region's security, stability and prosperity, according to the Israeli Walla news site.

"I spoke with Salman bin Hamad on phone and it was an exceptional and very friendly," Netanyahu tweeted.