Millions of people were forced from their homes due to conflict, violence and natural disasters in the first half of 2020, research has found.

Around 14.6 million new internal displacements were recorded across 127 countries and territories between January and June 2020, according to the Swiss-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) in a new report published on Wednesday.

Internal displacement is one of today’s major humanitarian and development challenges. An estimated 50.8 million individuals were living as internally displaced people (IDPs) by the end of 2019.

IDMC claims that conflict and violence triggered 4.8 million displacements, primarily in Africa and the Middle East, a million more than the first half of 2019.

The greatest increases were in Syria, where nearly 1.5 million were recorded, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with 1.4 million and another 419,000 in Burkina Faso, where fighting among criminal gangs, jihadists and local militias has plunged the nation into crisis.

Cameroon, Mozambique, Niger and Somalia reported more new displacements in the first half of 2020 than in the whole of 2019.

“The staggering figures recorded in the first six months of the year are testament to the persistent volatility of displacement crises worldwide,” said IDMC’s director, Alexandra Bilak.

“Compounding this is the Covid-19 pandemic, which has reduced access to health care and increased economic hardship and protection risks for displaced communities.”

Sudden and slow-onset disasters continue to trigger the majority of new displacements worldwide, with 9.8 million. Cyclone Amphan was the largest single displacement event in 2020 so far, prompting 3.3 million pre-emptive evacuations in India and Bangladesh.