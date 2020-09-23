Turkish archaeologists have unearthed parts of a loom, textile tools and accessories dating back 4,000 years in the country’s west.

Excavation and restoration teams have been working at the Beycesultan settlement in Denizli province for over a decade. Excavation in what is one of the largest settlements in western Anatolia has unearthed enlightening information on the textile history of the region.

"Last year’s findings related to textile production had excited us. During this year’s excavation works, the remaining parts of the house were unearthed," Esref Abay, head of the excavation team, said on Wednesday.

"As a result of this work, we have discovered that there is a textile mill dating back 4,000 years. There are also parts of a handloom," Abay said.

He said that Beycesultan is thought to have been built in 5000 BC and they have found 40 consecutive cultural layers from the Late Chalcolithic Period to Late Bronze Age.

The team had previously found loom parts and textile materials estimated to be 3,600 years old, in the region.

