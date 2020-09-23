TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
Excavation has been underway at the Beycesultan settlement, thought to have been built in 5000 BC, where archaeologists have found 40 consecutive cultural layers dating from the late Chalcolithic Period to late Bronze Age.
Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
Over the past several years, excavation in one of the largest settlements in western Anatolia has unearthed enlightening information on the textile history of the region. / AA
September 23, 2020

Turkish archaeologists have unearthed parts of a loom, textile tools and accessories dating back 4,000 years in the country’s west.

Excavation and restoration teams have been working at the Beycesultan settlement in Denizli province for over a decade. Excavation in what is one of the largest settlements in western Anatolia has unearthed enlightening information on the textile history of the region.

"Last year’s findings related to textile production had excited us. During this year’s excavation works, the remaining parts of the house were unearthed," Esref Abay, head of the excavation team, said on Wednesday.

"As a result of this work, we have discovered that there is a textile mill dating back 4,000 years. There are also parts of a handloom," Abay said.

He said that Beycesultan is thought to have been built in 5000 BC and they have found 40 consecutive cultural layers from the Late Chalcolithic Period to Late Bronze Age.

The team had previously found loom parts and textile materials estimated to be 3,600 years old, in the region.

READ MORE: Turkey discovers almost three-millennia-old Urartian burial ground

Recommended

Rooting textile production to Denizli

“We found the structure here dating back to 1700 BC. We think that it belonged to a wealthy family due to its size and rich equipment," Abay said.

“Artefacts that are thought to have been imported from the surrounding regions were found inside this house, which has very large storage rooms,” he said, adding that there is a 45-square-metre central room used as a workshop, as well as five other rooms used for different purposes.

Abay pointed out that thousands of loom weights used in textile production, seashells used in decoration, and burnt textile pieces have been discovered to date.

He said that the building was engulfed in a giant blaze but some parts survived it.

Abay added that excavations would continue with the other houses they identified in the layer.

He said these discoveries prove that Beycesultan was a major textile producer and this extended the history of textile in Denizli to a wider period of time.

READ MORE:From Hittites to Vikings: The hidden history of Turkey's Bathonea unearthed

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel