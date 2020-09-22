A global coalition of human rights groups and peace organisations urged mayors of the world’s major cities to boycott the G20 Summit, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia between September 30 and October 2.

The event will coincide with the second anniversary of the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Madrid’s José Luis Martínez-Almeida, New York’s Bill de Blasio, Berlin’s Michael Muller and Paris’s Anne Hidalgo are among the mayors who were asked by the right groups to not attend Riyadh's Urban20 Summit.

The coalition stated Saudi Arabia is an unfit and inappropriate host for the event due to it being “an absolute monarchy without any form of meaningful democratic representation.”

“The Saudi government has a long record of silencing the very voices that are necessary for a meaningful global conversation regarding the massive challenges we collectively face,” the statement wrote.

Since Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, became crown prince in 2017, the brutality has only intensified in the kingdom.

In the letter, the group urges mayors “to publicly demand that the Saudi government take clear and immediate steps towards ending its record of human rights violations, reckless foreign policy, and environmental destruction.”

Moreover, releasing prisoners of conscience, accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and ending Saudi war in Yemen are in the demand list.