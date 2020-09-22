The novel coronavirus has set back Africa’s development aspirations as resources meant for development are channeled to fight the pandemic.

“The resources we have had to redirect to fighting the pandemic has set back our efforts to provide housing, health care, water sanitation and education to our people,” African Union (AU) chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa called on the international community to support the rollout of a comprehensive stimulus package for African countries in the fight against Covid-19 and after the pandemic is over.

“This will enable African countries to not only mitigate the health impacts of Covid-19 but to aid us in the immense task of rebuilding our shattered economies,” he said.

Lift sanctions

Ramaphosa also said to ensure that no country is left behind the African Union calls for the lifting of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan to allow their governments to respond adequately to the fight against Covid-19.

The US has sanctions imposed on Sudan, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism, while Zimbabwe was sanctioned for rights abuses and irregular elections during the leadership of the late President Robert Mugabe.

As a result of the sanctions, the two African countries cannot access much-needed aid to fight Covid-19 and purchase medical supplies.