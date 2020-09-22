Turkey criticised an EU decision to sanction one of its companies for allegedly breaching a UN arms embargo on Libya, calling it “extremely unfortunate.”

“At a time when efforts are made to reduce tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, making such a wrong decision is extremely unfortunate,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry added that the decision had “no value” in the eyes of Turkey.

European Union foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on three companies, one Turkish, one Kazakh and one Jordanian, on Monday during a meeting in Brussels.