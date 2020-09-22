BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
CBO report: US needs $900B annually for 25 years to restore pre-Covid debt
If the US wants to restore the nation’s debt to pre-coronavirus levels, it will require spending cuts and revenue increases totaling around $900 billion annually for 25 years, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report released Monday.
CBO report: US needs $900B annually for 25 years to restore pre-Covid debt
United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, November 14, 2014. / Reuters
September 22, 2020

If the US wants to restore the nation’s debt to pre-coronavirus levels, it will require spending cuts and revenue increases totaling around $900 billion annually for 25 years, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report released Monday.

Based on its projections, the CBO found that if the US takes fiscal action starting in 2025, huge changes to spending and taxation would be required to stabilise the nation’s debt at the pre-pandemic level of 79 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) -- the total market value of all finished goods and services produced domestically by the country.

While reducing the federal debt increases the resources available for private investment in capital goods and services, lower deficits and debt would eventually reduce prices and interest rates, which would then increase the resources available for private investment, household consumption and exports, it said.

Recommended

"If policymakers decided to reduce the deficit sooner rather than later, the benefits would include a smaller accumulated debt, smaller policy changes required to achieve long-term outcomes, and less uncertainty about the expected changes," the statement said.

The US national debt stood over $26.7 trillion as of 0540 GMT, while federal spending was at almost $6.2 trillion and the deficit at more than $3.1 trillion, according to usdebtclock.org.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'