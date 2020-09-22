The Houthis in Yemen called on the Arab coalition to engage in 'serious' negotiations to end the six-year-long civil war in the country.

Mehdi al-Mashat, chairman of the Supreme Political Council of the Iran-backed Houthis, said on Monday that local and regional changes are conclusive evidence of “the greatness and effectiveness of the September 21 Revolution,” when the rebels captured the capital city Sanaa in 2014.

Calling for an end to the military presence of the Saudi-led coalition, Mashat asked the Arab states to lift the blockade and open the International Sana Airport to flights.

Mashat invited the other parties in Yemen "who are on the path of hostility to the Arab coalition forces" to be clever and allow them to resolve internal conflicts through "the national reconciliation congress."

Mashat also warned that the general amnesty would not remain open forever.

As Yemen continues to suffer from political instability, the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia, have tried their best to ensure their proxy government in Yemen held some ground and reversed the Houthi gains made since 2015.

Speaking to TRT World, activist Baraa Shiban, the first Yemeni to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, defined the Supreme Political Council of Houthis as a branch representing the de-facto political system in Sanaa.

Since its creation, he said, Mashat has been leading public relations for the Houthis, keeping communication channels open with the outside world.

“That is the reason why (Mashat's) political office always gives these kinds of messages.”