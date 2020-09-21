Azerbaijan has downed an Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The country’s Defence Ministry announced on Monday that the drone was shot down on Sunday evening while conducting reconnaissance activity over Azerbaijani territory.

The statement did not provide information about where the UAV was downed, although posts on social media claimed it took place in Shamkir province in western Azerbaijan.

The drone was not the first to be destroyed by Azerbaijani forces since tensions escalated between the two nations in July.

The Armenian Army violated a ceasefire on July 12 and attacked Azerbaijani positions with artillery fire, withdrawing after suffering losses following retaliation from the Azerbaijani army.

Armenia killed 12 Azerbaijani soldiers, including high-ranking officers, and wounded four troops in the attack.