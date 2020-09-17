Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mohammad Shtayyeh claimed September 15, 2020, would be a "black day in the history of Arab nations."

The day he speaks of is the official signing by the UAE and Bahrain of the Trump-brokered treaties that will normalise relations between the two Gulf states and Israel.

Though of course, the Palestinian people are correct to see this as a sign of betrayal, the reality is that they never had friends in the UAE or Bahrain, to begin with.

I’m not merely referencing that the UAE has been an informal ‘covert’ ally of Israel for decades now, but rather a more grand general reality.

If you strip away the layers of mutually beneficial propaganda about an ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’, you’ll find very simply that the UAE and Israel, both on the level of states and the forces that rule such states, have far too much in common not to be allies.

To put it more starkly: the UAE, an autocratic petrostate that racially oppresses its mostly South Asian workforce and caters to the Western super-rich, has more in common with the ethnocratic state of Israel than it has with Palestinians.

One of the dynamics to emerge out of the Arab Spring era is a regional dynamic that pits what might be called the UAE-Saudi axis against Turkey. If one looks around the region, one can easily see different ‘fronts’ on which the UAE-Saudi axis and Turkey have clashed.

For reasons that would require a separate article to do it justice, Turkey has tended to support the democratic forces that arose out of the Arab spring – particularly groups associated with the ‘Islamic democracy’ of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The UAE-Saudi monarchies, on the other hand, see in the nascent democracies in the region, whether in Egypt or Yemen or Libya, only traces of their future demise. They have thus sought to crush democratic forces wherever possible.

The first and perhaps most volatile example of this is the Syrian Civil War, where, in the early stages of the conflict, Turkey and the UAE were technically on the same side but actually had very different priorities.

Turkey and Qatar were willing to arm and aid pro-democracy opposition affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and the UAE and Saudi catastrophically refusing to do so.

To cut several long stories short, the relationship between the UAE and Turkey on the ground on Syria has deteriorated to the point that when, earlier this month, the Assad regime and Russia began to attack Turkish-backed opposition forces in Idlib, it emerged that the UAE had bribed Assad into doing so.

Though the move was unsuccessful, with Turkey doubling down its support for Idlib, the prize for Assad has been the UAE attempting to rehabilitate the genocidal monster within the Arab League and the world.

The main motivation behind this move against Turkey by the UAE was retaliation for Turkey’s impressive support for Qatar during a time when the UAE-Saudi axis waged a blockade against the country.

The demands made on Qatar by Saudi and the UAE amount to that country ceasing to support Brotherhood-affiliated democratic groups, whether directly or through its powerful Al Jazeera media network.