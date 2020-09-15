Taxi app Uber has told a London court it had addressed concerns over safety as it fights to win back its operating licence in one of its most important markets, the latest stage of a long-running battle with the regulator.

Transport for London (TfL) refused to grant the Silicon Valley-based company a new licence in 2019 due to what it called a "pattern of failures" on safety and security.

Uber, which was also denied a licence by TfL in 2017 before a judge restored it on a probationary basis, says it has assuaged worries by improving insurance document verification systems and rolling out real-time identification.

READ MORE: Uber loses licence in London over safety, vows to appeal

“The energy and responsiveness which (Uber) has demonstrated in seeking to meet TfL’s concerns reflect a deep-rooted commitment to safety and provide further and strong evidence of fitness and propriety,” it said in a document submitted to court.

TfL said in November 2019 that unauthorised drivers were able to upload their photos to other Uber accounts, resulting in at least 14,000 trips where drivers other than those advertised picked up passengers.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram is presiding over the hearings at Westminster Magistrates' Court from Tuesday until Thursday.