Bahraini Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa says that normalising relations with Israel will protect his country's interests.

"The agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel comes within the framework of protecting the higher interests of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which means protecting the entity of the state,” the Interior Ministry’s website quoted Al Khalifa as saying on Monday.

"The compatibility of our steps with the brotherly [United Arab] Emirates is not surprising but rather confirms the depth of the close historical ties between the two brotherly countries," he said.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain, since the beginning of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, has stood with the Palestinian cause and this position is still unambiguous, and this declaration [normalisation] does not contradict Bahrain's position on the Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy decisions.”

READ MORE: Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal