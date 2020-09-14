The controversial normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August and Bahrain last week has brought into sharp focus the future status of the Al Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Embedded in the UAE and Bahraini agreements is the following paragraph: "As set forth in the Vision of Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem's other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths."

That wording has left some worried that it leaves the door open to a change in status for the Al Aqsa compound which also includes the al Haram al Sharif mosque. The 14 hectares of land is designated for Muslims to pray in, and is home to one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Israel only considers the al Haram al Sharif as a mosque, which it also calls the Al Aqsa mosque, and is only one section of the wider compound. Extremist groups in Israel have long sought access to the Al Aqsa compound, seeking to build a temple which would likely result in the iconic Dome of the Rock, sacred to Muslims, being demolished.

The wording in the agreement, according to some, allows for a future status change in the Al Aqsa compound which would allow Israel, the UAE and Bahrain to continue to maintain relations.

The move has been described as a “radical departure from the status quo” by the NGO Terrestrial Jerusalem (TJ) which tracks developments in Jerusalem.

In a statement, TJ said that while the agreements could appear to the casual reader as a breakthrough “whereby Muslims will be allowed to pray at Al Aqsa, while the status quo on Haram al Sharif is being maintained. The truth is precisely the opposite.”

"According to Israel (and apparently to the United States), anything on the Mount that is not the structure of the mosque is defined as 'one of Jerusalem's other holy sites' and open to prayer by all - including Jews," the report added.