Specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

German government's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that samples taken from the Russian opposition politician, who is currently being treated in Berlin, had also been sent to the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague for tests in their labs.

A German military laboratory previously confirmed the substance in his samples.

Army doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital, to which Navalny was evacuated after taking ill on a flight over Siberia last month, were the first to say he had been poisoned with Novichok. Navalny awoke from a coma last week.

"Independently of the OPCW's investigations, three laboratories have now independently identified a military nerve agent as the cause of Mr Navalny's poisoning," Seibert said.

Poisoned relations

Russia says it has seen no evidence that Navalny was poisoned.

The poisoning has brought tensions between Russia and Germany to new heights, fuelling calls for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Kremlin flagship project to bring Russian gas direct to Germany under the Baltic Sea, to be scrapped.

On the basis of the findings by the three European laboratories, however, Seibert said Germany was "renewing its call for Russia to make a declaration on the events" of the Navalny case.

"We are in close contact with our European partners about further steps," he added.