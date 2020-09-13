Protests have been held in several Pakistani cities for a second day over the handling of an investigation into the gang rape of a mother travelling with her children on a highway, as police said they were launching a manhunt for the suspects.

The woman, who police say is in her early 30s, was driving late on Tuesday night outside the eastern city of Lahore with her two children when her vehicle ran out of fuel.

She phoned police for help, but before they arrived two men took her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her beside the highway.

Inam Ghani, Inspector General of Punjab province, where the incident took place, told reporters on Saturday night that police had identified the two suspects through DNA tracing.

"I am hopeful very soon we will reach them and arrest them," he said.

Police says the victim made mistakes