Contrary to Israeli media projection, Morocco, a north African state which strongly supports the Palestinian cause, has refused to normalise relations with the Zionist state.

As the country has a vibrant civil society, espousing pro-Palestinian views, Rabat does not appear to be following the Arab Gulf, most of which, except for Qatar, has adopted a rapprochement policy with Israel.

Most recently, Moroccan officials have denied Israeli media reports which have claimed that Rabat and Tel Aviv will allow direct flights to operate between the two countries.

On Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reported that direct flights will be launched “as the next step in US President Donald Trump's normalisation efforts,” quoting N12, an Israeli TV.

But sources in Morocco's diplomatic circles, speaking to both the Israeli and Moroccon media sources, described the Jerusalem Post report as “fake news”.

In late August, the Moroccan Prime Minister, Saad Dine El Otmani, also denied “any normalisation with the Zionist entity because this emboldens it to go further in breaching the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Otmani, who is also the leader of the Justice and Development Party (JDP), a religiously-minded political group, also described Morocco's Palestine stance as “a red line” policy for Rabat.

Analysts think that Morocco's active civil and political life, much of which fiercely refuses any kind of normalisation with Tel Aviv, is one of the main reasons for the north African country’s unchanged public stance towards Israel.

In the 1980s, when the previous King Hassan II, the father of the current King Mohammed VI, appeared to have intentions to do something about relations with Israel, he faced a powerful backlash from both Moroccans and the Arab world - it ultimately forced him to backtrack from his attempt.

However, behind-the-scenes, Morocco has kept secret relations mostly intact with Israel since the 1960s when the previous King Hassan II, the father of the current King Muhammed VI, established clandestine links with Tel Aviv.