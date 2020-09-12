WORLD
3 MIN READ
Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after over a month at sea
The people aboard were "in serious psycho-physical conditions that make it impossible for them to stay on the petrol tanker", Mediterranea said after the transfer.
Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after over a month at sea
Migrants sit in a boat alongside the Maersk Etienne tanker off the coast of Malta, in this handout image provided, August 19, 2020. / Reuters
September 12, 2020

A group of migrants who had been blocked aboard a tanker in the Mediterranean for more than a month have been allowed to land in Sicily after Italy agreed to take them in.

The 25 people still at sea disembarked late on Saturday in the port town of Pozzallo, in Sicily, in southern Italy, due to health reasons, ending a "nightmare", the statement by NGO Mediterranea said.

"The longest and most shameful stand-off of European maritime history ends," Mediterranea tweeted after the landing.

The migrants had been transferred on Friday to the Italian charity ship Mare Jonio, operated by Mediterranea, after being anchored off the coast of Malta on the Maersk Etienne - operated by Maersk Tankers - since August.

READ MORE:War and coronavirus pushes migrants to leave Libya and head to Europe 

Recommended

'Serious psycho-physical conditions'

The people aboard were "in serious psycho-physical conditions that make it impossible for them to stay on the petrol tanker", Mediterranea said after the transfer.

The Maersk Etienne's crew had rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman, on August 4 near Malta from a wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days and sank immediately after the rescue operation.

Neither the Maltese, Italian nor Libyan authorities had let the migrants come ashore, according to Maersk Tankers, the operator of Maersk Etienne.

"This 40-day blockage is intolerable," French NGO SOS Mediterranee said on Twitter, calling on countries of the European Union to provide a solution for almost 300 migrants aboard a ship operated by Spanish group Open Arms.

For years Italy has been the primary route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants, while Libya's west coast has been a main departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Numbers started falling due to an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan coast guard to intercept boats, but have picked up in 2020.

READ MORE: Dozens of migrants die in 2020's deadliest shipwreck in Mediterranean

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried