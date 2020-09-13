Bahraini opposition groups have said they reject a decision by the Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel, with a leading Shia cleric calling on the region's people to resist.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, living in Iran, said on Sunday he was against normalisation between Arab countries and Israel, in a statement published by dissolved Bahraini opposition party Al Wefaq, a group close to Qassim.

The accords between Israel and the UAE last month, and between Israel and Bahrain on Friday, go against the will of the people, he said.

"There is a great divergence between the rulers and the ruled in thought, mind, aims and interests. Governments are experiencing a psychological defeat and want to impose it on the people, and the people have to resist this defeat," Qassim said.

Opposition to the deal