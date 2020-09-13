WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strikes by Saudi-led coalition target Houthi sites in Yemen
The coalition also destroyed four Houthi drones at Al Delmi air base north of Sanaa, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
Air strikes by Saudi-led coalition target Houthi sites in Yemen
A general view of smoke rising in Sanaa, Yemen September 12, 2020. / Reuters
September 13, 2020

Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighter jets have attacked barracks and military sites of the armed Houthi movement in Yemen's capital Sanaa. 

The coalition early on Sunday also destroyed four Houthi drones at Al Delmi air base north of Sanaa, said Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, citing local sources.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the coalition, which launched air strikes on two sites in Sanaa a day earlier.

Those strikes followed a Houthi claim it had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic missile and drones.

The coalition did not confirm an attack on Riyadh but said it had intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.

READ MORE: Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, drones

Bombings in Sanaa city have been relatively rare since September 2019, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been at war with since 2015.

Recommended

Ongoing conflict

The conflict has killed 100,000 people and led to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most other cities in 2014 after ousting the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Western-backed coalition that Saudi Arabia leads intervened to try to restore Hadi to power.

READ MORE:UN warns arms from West perpetuate Yemen conflict

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried