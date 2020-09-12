On Friday, 200,000 rapid-detection kits for the virus were flown to the island for an extensive testing drive that would include asylum-seekers and islanders.

The World Health Organization said Greece had asked for the deployment of an emergency medical team. Two such teams, one from Belgium and one from Norway, were expected to arrive on Saturday and Monday.

Authorities have said none of the camp’s residents, except for 406 unaccompanied teenagers and children, would be allowed to leave the island.

The unaccompanied minors were flown to the Greek mainland on Wednesday, and several European countries have said they will take some of them in.

Other countries have pledged assistance for a new camp to be built on Lesbos, a move neither local residents nor the former inhabitants of Moria want.

Soldiers have been setting up new tents to house about 3,000 people on a new nearby site, flown in by helicopter to avoid protests by local residents angered at the use of their island as a holding centre for thousands of people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia arriving from nearby Turkey.

Moria's overcrowded squalor created tension both among the camp’s inhabitants and with locals, whose initially generally welcoming attitude during the height of Europe's refugee crisis in 2015 has waned over the years.

'Respect for human rights'

Human Rights Watch said the Moria fires “highlight the failure of the European Union’s 'hotspot approach' ... which has led to the containment of thousands of people on the Greek islands”.

“European leaders should share responsibility for the reception and support of asylum-seekers. Also, Greek authorities should ensure that respect for human rights is at the centre of its response to this fire,” the rights group's Eva Cosse said in a statement.

Many of the asylum-seekers in Moria described life there as being worse than much of what they had endured on their long, often painful journeys toward what they hoped was a better life in Europe.

“While in Africa, we walked from 7 pm till 5 am in the morning to avoid the heat and the police. That was hard. But being here, stuck, I think is worse,” said Amados Iam, a 23-year-old from Mauritania. “I didn’t come all the way to stay here. (I) Want to leave Greece.”

Iam arrived in Moria three months ago with his 19-year-old brother. Both have suffered severe stomach issues, and a doctor in the local hospital in Lesbos told them it was due to the poor living conditions, including bad quality water and food, in Moria, Iam said.

The brothers left Mauritania in 2017, crossing north Africa on foot and then making their way by truck to Turkey.

Drought had ruined their mother’s farm, so Iam couldn’t continue studying, and the brothers feared conscription or being killed by the various armed groups coming from Mali and roaming in the south and west of Mauritania, they said.

All their paperwork had been completed but the brothers had heard nothing about the status of their asylum request, they said. Their intended destination was France or Belgium.