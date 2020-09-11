Germans are not as concerned about the negative impact of Covid-19 as they are about US president Donald Trump's foreign policy.

An annual survey, conducted by the R+V Insurance Group, concluded that 53 percent of German respondents feel Trump's politics is making the world a more dangerous place.

The R+V Insurance Group has been conducting surveys to gauge the fears of people living in Germany since 1992.

Quoting a political scientist, Manfred Schmidt of the Ruprecht-Karls-University, the survey noted Trump's "trade-war-like conflicts with China and security policy attacks against allies, including Germany '' were causing wide reaching anxieties in Europe, especially in Germany.

In addition, the withdrawal of the United States from international cooperation, and their confrontation with Iran, have worsened their insecurities.

The fear of coronavirus, however, took the 17th spot in the survey as only around a third of people said they were concerned that they, or someone they knew well, would get Covid-19.

Germany has implemented strong anti-Covid-19 measures, keeping the virus at bay and preventing its population from community transmissions. It is by far the most successful European country in the fight against the pandemic, boasting a significantly low fatality rate.

Head of the R+V Infocenter, Brigitte Romstedt, told German media that the pandemic has not caused any panic in German society and whatever small worries they had "seem to be subsiding".