A group of activists have been arrested after trying to take a statue from a Dutch museum.

In an action streamed live on Facebook, the group took a Congolese funeral statue from a Dutch museum, saying they were recovering art looted during the colonial era.

The activists were quickly detained and the statue returned undamaged, according to museum staff.

The Afrika Museum said in a statement that the statue was removed on Thursday from the museum located in Berg en Dal, near the eastern Dutch city of Nijmegen.

One of the Black rights activists, Mwazulu Diyabanza, said in a post on Facebook that the removal of the statue was “part of the recovery of our artworks that were ALL acquired by looting, robbery, violence” in colonial times.

The incident came amid continuing anger at symbols of colonialism and slavery in the United States and Europe, after George Floyd's death in police custody led to global protests against racial injustice.

The statue action in the Netherlands came the day that prosecutors in neighbouring Belgium said that a tooth presumed to be from Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba would soon be handed back to his relatives after years of lobbying efforts.