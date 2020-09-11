Turkey slammed a statement by European Union Mediterranean states on Friday, saying the comments it made were biased and "detached from reality", but added Ankara was still open to unconditional talks with Greece.

Leaders of seven southern European countries on Thursday urged Turkey to end “unilateral and illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean and resume dialogue to ease tensions in the region.

Heads of states and government of France, Greece, Greek Cypriot Administration, Malta, Italy, Spain and Portugal gathered in Corsica.

In their final statement, leaders reaffirmed their “full support and solidarity" with GCA and Greece who they say are facing Turkey's “confrontational actions.”

Leaders warned that “in absence of progress in engaging Turkey into a dialogue and unless it ends its unilateral activities, the EU is ready to develop a list of further restrictive measures" at a summit later this month.

The seven EU Mediterranean states said the bloc will draw up a list of new sanctions on Turkey at the end of September unless Ankara negotiates to resolve the dispute with Greece and Cyprus.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement that Greece needed to "unconditionally sit at the negotiating table with Turkey" in order to achieve dialogue and cooperation in the region, adding Athens needed to withdraw its military ships from around Turkey's Oruc Reis survey vessel in order to de-escalate tensions.

READ MORE:Turkey says France's Macron endangers EU interests, playing colonial games

Joint military drills

A joint military exercise by the forces of Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is being successfully carried out, according to Turkey's National Defence Ministry.

The Martyr Captain Cengiz Topel Mediterranean Storm-2020 Exercise is being conducted amid rising tensions between Turkey and Greece over drilling for natural resources in the east Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

READ MORE: A broken front: why Europe isn't united in the eastern Mediterranean