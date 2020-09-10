Turkey has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron over his “arrogant” remarks rooted in “colonial reflexes.”

In a statement made on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Macron endangers EU interests with his “individual and nationalistic stance.”

Macron’s statement seeks “to give lessons by speaking pedantically with his old colonial reflexes,” the statement added.

Earlier today, ahead of a summit of EU Mediterranean states which excluded Turkey, Macron reportedly said: “We must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdogan government.”

Turkey's governing party also accused French President Emmanuel Macron of extending his country’s long history of colonialism.

READ MORE: How does Lebanon fit into Macron’s aims for the Eastern Mediterranean?

“Macron continues colonialism, while our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] continues to defend the interests of the oppressed peoples, protect the peace, and frustrate the colonialists' games,” wrote Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, in a series of Tweets.

Turkey's foreign ministry added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of the leaders in Europe elected with the largest winning vote.

READ MORE: Catastrophe and colonial nostalgia in Beirut

“This is an old and immoral game of the colonialists. They offered a false show of love to exploit the people, but targeted patriotic leaders,” said Omer Celik.

Atrocities in Libya