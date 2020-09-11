Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at $14.99 monthly, will be able to play more than 150 games via the cloud on Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs.

A subscriber won't even need to buy a console to play the games, just an Android device and a supported controller.

The launch in 22 countries, including the United States and 19 European countries, marks a shift for Microsoft into cloud gaming, which removes the need for bulky hardware but requires a fast internet connection.

New entrants include Google, which has struggled to build a fanbase for its Stadia service.

"We built this experience so that it requires as little bandwidth as possible," said Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft's head of cloud gaming. "We're also working with ISPs (internet service providers) around the world to ensure a strong connection between gamers and our Azure datacenters."

The Xbox Game Pass service has more than 10 million members.

Revenues to rise

Across the industry, cloud gaming revenue is expected to grow to $4.8 billion by 2023 from nearly $600 million this year, according to Guilherme Fernandes, analyst at gaming analysis firm Newzoo.