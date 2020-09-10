If headlines and statements by diplomats in Beijing and Washington were all there was to go on, a casual observer would be forgiven for thinking the world’s two dominant powers were on a serious collision course.

Indeed, China and the US have been involved in a very public breakdown in diplomatic decorum in recent years, fueled in part by US President Donald Trump’s maverick foreign policy.

The Republican leader took power on a platform that claimed Washington had gotten the short end of the stick when it came to previous trade deals, and was suffering economically as a result.

As a result, Trump has negotiated a fresh trade deal with Beijing in January 2020, after earlier introducing tariffs that impacted $370 billion of Chinese imports into the US in 2018 and 2019, which cost US companies $61.6 billion in duties.

The US has separately banned telecom giant Huawei from selling its products in the US and labeled Beijing a ‘currency manipulator’ before rescinding the designation in January this year.

Besides trade, the countries have also locked horns over a whole raft of issues, including human rights issues in China and allegations of espionage and cyber warfare by Beijing.

On the Hong Kong issue, Washington has introduced sanctions targeting officials it accuses of violating the human rights of opposition protesters.

With regard to Xinjiang, where China is accused of interning millions of Muslim Uighurs, the US is mulling bans on cotton and other agricultural imports. China has rejected accusations of abuses against the Uighurs, saying it runs “education camps” for the ethnic group.

The US also accuses China of engaging in espionage and intellectual property theft. In July, Beijing was ordered by the Trump administration to vacate its consulate in the city of Houston, amid allegations of spying and intellectual theft. In a tit-for-tat response, the US consulate in Chengdu was forced to close.

In the latest measure by the US, a thousand visas for students with links to the Chinese military were made void by American officials.

On the military front, the US has sent naval vessels to the South China Sea to conduct exercises in the face of an increasingly assertive Chinese presence in the area.

Beijing has built up its dominance in the region by constructing artificial islands in the region.

Summarising the US stance, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said: “Whatever the reason, today China is increasingly authoritarian at home, and more aggressive in its hostility to freedom everywhere else. And President Trump has said: enough.”

If there was any idea that the Democrats would take a softer stance on Beijing, the Democratic nominee has dismissed it by also taking on a hawkish posture.

Former vice-president, Joe Biden, has also railed against the “global hegemony of Chinese communism”.

China has expanded its geo-political footprint across Asia amid a global retreat by the US under Trump and China’s own economic boom.