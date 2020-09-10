A prominent opposition activist who resisted her forcible expulsion from Belarus by ripping up her passport has accused Belarusian authorities of threatening to kill her amid their efforts to end a month of protests against the country's authoritarian president.

Maria Kolesnikova said in a formal complaint released by her lawyer on Thursday that agents of Belarus' state security committee put a bag on her head and drove her to the border with Ukraine before she fought her removal from Belarus and was jailed.

“They threatened to kill me,” Kolesnikova said. “They stated that if I refuse to leave the territory of Belarus voluntarily, they will get me out of the country anyway – alive or in fragments."

Opposition activists came under increasing pressure this week as Belarus marked a month since massive demonstrations broke out against President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term.

The opposition rejects the country's August 9 vote as rigged, and the protesters demanding Lukashenko's resignation represent an unprecedented challenge to the Belarusian leader’s 26-year rule.

Kolesnikova is a leading member of the Coordination Council created by opposition activists to push for a new election. She was detained on Monday and destroyed her passport in a no-man's land between Ukraine and Belarus the next day to prevent her expulsion.

