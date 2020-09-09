Sudanese authorities and the United Nations have been rolling out aid to tens of thousands people who have lost their homes in record Nile floods, but many of those camping out on roadsides and higher ground are despairing of when it will reach them.

Sudan's government said it had allocated more than $2.73 million to help flood victims, the state news agency said.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said that with the help of the United Arab Emirates it had flown 100 metric tonnes of relief material including blankets, which will be distributed across 12 states.

The floods have left at least 102 people dead in the country and destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes, according to the Interior Ministry. Authorities have declared a three-month state of emergency.

'Looking for refuge'