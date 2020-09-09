Saudi Arabia has told an Arab League meeting it supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

But a statement released by the Saudi Foreign Ministry on remarks made by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud included no direct mention of a normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The prince said Riyadh supported the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders before the 1967 Middle East war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia opened up its airspace to Israel-UAE flights after the normalisation deal but has said it will not follow the United Arab Emirates until the Jewish state has signed an internationally recognised peace accord with Palestine.

Disputed Deal